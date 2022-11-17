Not Available

This inspirational documentary profiles the life of Matthew G. Christian (1983-2009), known as 'Matty' from the town of Canton, Massachusetts, who was born without a full set of arms and legs and without a tongue. As told through interviews with his parents Allie and Jerry, brother Michael and several close friends and authority figures throughout his life, 'Raising Matty Christian' paints a portrait of an inspiring young man who never took no for an answer and set out to live life to the fullest.