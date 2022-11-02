Not Available

Raising Your Dog with The Monks of New Skete is a holistic training film that features the internationally renowned training methods of the Monks of New Skete. The Monks are the best-selling authors of How to be Your Dog's Best Friend and The Art of Raising a Puppy. This 3 hour series, filmed entirely on location at the monastery, covers all of the essential lessons of the New Skete approach and provides owners with the tools and confidence to forge a healthy relationship through a program based on knowledge, insight, and mutual respect. The DVDs detail everything you need to know about raising your puppy, behavior conditioning, becoming the alpha-leader, communicating with your dog, common discipline problems, and obedience training.