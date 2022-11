Not Available

Rana Mahednra Pratap Garewal (Mukesh Khanna) is a wealthy businessman along with his brother Vishwa (Dalip Tahil). They are both good friends with Brijnath (Paresh Rawal) who is not as wealthy. Rana's younger sister Madhu (Madhuri Dixit) is a good friend of Brijnath's younger brother Raja (Sanjay Kapoor). Seeing this Rana and Birju both arrange for Raja and Madhu to marry when they are older but Rana quickly backs out and insults Birju because of his social status.