Not Available

When the oldest son in a prominent family, Raja Babu (Raja Sekhar), hears his father's (Vijay Kumar) deathbed confession that he has a second family, he agrees to support them and keep his father's secret. But carrying out this promise proves difficult and leads to numerous misunderstandings. Sridevika, Sarada, Vijay Kumar and Siva Reddy co-star in this Indian drama directed by Muppalaneni Siva.