Raja Bersiong

A King and his advisory, Datuk Guntur, with their troops came across to a town called Kampung Gading. There they met a strong guy but who happens to be a mute and deaf called Badang. Badang is Chomel’s personal servant. His Royal Highness pretended to be a normal guard wanted to take in Badang as ahis personal protector and wanted to marry chomel. Chomel was absolutely shocked when she found out that her husband was a King. One day his highness was furious because the food served for dinner was not up to his satisfaction. Afterwards his appetite changed and loved the food and asked the Chef what was the ingredients that he used. The cook honestly told the King that his blood went into the King’s food because his hand was bleeding. From that moment he began to love the taste of human blood until he grew fangs and his people became his victims.