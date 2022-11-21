Not Available

Raja Chinna Roja is a 1989 Tamil children's film directed by SP. Muthuraman.The film was the first Indian film to use animated characters with actors. An aspiring young wannabe actor Raja (Rajinikanth) from a village get into a fast city which is full of crooks and drug dealers. As he searching for a place in the dream factory, he falls for the daughter of the house owner (Jaiganesh). Charmed by his looks and character, the girl (Gowthami) also falls for him. One day he accidentally meet his childhood friend Raghu who is a spoiled rich guy. He offers Raja an acting job, then takes him to his uncle's house. Raja is to be in charge of the administration of the household and take care of five children each of whom have issues. Raja finds out that Raghu is cheating his uncle out of funds and using him to do the same. How he tackles these problems and helps the children become better is the rest of the movie.