Not Available

This is a story of a handsome young taxi driver, Raja, who falls in love with a beautiful rich girl, Aarti. Despite her family's disapproval Aarti marries Raja and goes to live with him in his village. Aarti's stepmother, uncle and cousin weave a web of deception to split them apart. Will Aarti realize that her stepmother is deceiving her? Will Raja and Aarti ever get back together?