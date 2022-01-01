Not Available

Raja Huli (Kannada: ರಾಜಾ ಹುಲಿ) is a 2013 Indian Kannada-language comedy-drama film directed by Guru Deshpande and written by S. R. Prabhakaran. Produced by K. Manju's home production, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Sundarapandian (2012) which was produced and enacted by M. Sasikumar.[1] The film stars Yash and Meghana Raj in the lead roles. The soundtrack and score for the film is composed by Hamsalekha [2] The film, which made its theatrical release on 1 November 2013, co-inciding with the Kannada Rajyotsava festival