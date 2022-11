Not Available

Raja (Prabhu) is a thief who falls in love with Vijaya (Gouthami). First, she thinks that he was a police officer, she asks him to find lost stuffs and he steals to fulfill her wishes. One day, the police arrests him front of Vijaya and he's sent to jail, he's welcome like a king in jail. Vijaya leaves the town with her father. When, he's released, he decides to find Vijaya.