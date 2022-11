Not Available

A pretty schoolteacher named Mala (Rani Mukherjee) becomes the victim of the unwanted advances of an evil man named Raja (Shadab Khan). When she rejects him, he rapes her. The teacher then takes him to court but to her horror the judge compels her to marry the rapist as part of the punishment. She does so and the rest of the film is about how she wins him and his equally evil family over by her goodness and innocence.