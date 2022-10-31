Raja Pokkiri Raja

Not Available

The film revolves around Madhavan Nair (Nedumudi Venu) who unknowingly kills a teenager and his eldest son, Raja, takes the blame and is sentenced to jail for five years. After returning from jail, his father refuses to accept him still with no knowledge that his son was innocent,and so Raja moves to Madurai and there he rescues the life of the daughter of Maniannai, the village land lord and then Raja turns his right hand and he is named as Madurai Raja. Years later, he started being known as Pokkiri Raja (Mammootty).