John (Arya) and Regina (Nayanthara) are forced into wedlock against their wishes. Both undergo a rough patch initially in their marriage as they are not able to get over their past romances. Prior to their marriage, Regina was in love with Surya (Jai), while John romanced Keerthana (Nazriya). What leads to the Arya-Nayanthara wedding? How they forget their romantic past and finally come together forms the rest of the story.