Raja Rishi is a 1985 Indian Tamil film directed by K. Shankar and produced by N. Sakunthala. The film stars Sivaji Ganesan, Prabhu Ganesan, M. N. Nambiar and Nalini in lead roles. There is a touching scene where moved by the penance of Sage Vishvamitra, formerly King Kaushika; God Shiva grants him the status of brahmarishi and totally compassionate, Rajarishi sings the Gayatri Mantra.