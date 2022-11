Not Available

Orphan Rajoo (Shashi Kapoor) has always dreamed of becoming a wealthy prince -- but when he finally gets a chance to live out this dream, he must make a difficult choice between love and the realization of his long-held fantasy. As an adult, he works for a grateful prince who offers Rajoo the chance to impersonate him; in order to pull off the deception, however, Rajoo must insult the princess (Nanda), whom he has fallen in love with.