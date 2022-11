Not Available

Rajahamsa movie is a romantic entertainer written and directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi while Joshua Sridhar scored music for this movie. Gowri Shikar and Puttagowri Maduve serial fame Ranjani Raghavan are playing the main lead roles along with Sridhar, BC Patil, Yamuna, Raju Talikote, Bullet Prakash in supporting roles.