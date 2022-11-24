Rajakiya Chadurangam

Not Available

The story begins with formation of the new government when an honest person, Satya Murthy (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) becomes Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. After that, he forms his government by selecting people with a clean image in his cabinet and brings out several revolutionary changes in the state. This overshadows Joginatham (Kota Srinivasa Rao), who is another strong aspirant for the chairs of CM and his group. They all conduct a secret meeting along with Contractor Papa Rao (Prabhakar Reddy), a political lobbyist and decide to assassinate CM Satya Murthy. Papa Rao contacts a Professional Killer Narang (Charan Raj) to kill CM and he keeps deadline till 1 November. Through the intelligence bureau, Police Department gets secret information regarding it. Here they specially appoint a powerful Police officer, S. P. Pratap (Krishna) for C.M.'s protection. The rest of the story is how S. P. Pratap protects CM from the secret killer