Rajakumaran (Prabhu) is the son of the village chief (Vijayakumar). Yuvaraj (Nassar) hates Rajakumaran and his village. Selvi (Meena Durairaj) and Vaidehi (Nadhiya) are in love with their cousin Rajakumaran but he chooses Vaidehi. Selvi decides to sacrifice her love, her father Selvaraj (Captain Raju) refuses to give his property to village people as promised and his only request is that Rajakumaran gets married with Selvi. Selvi convinced Rajakumaran to lie, he lies to her father and he gives his property. Vaidehi committed suicide and Rajakumaran reveals his lie. One day, some goons decide to put a bomb and Rajakumaran saves the village.