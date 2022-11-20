Rajakumarudu

Not Available

Raj Kumar (Mahesh Babu) goes on holiday in Khandala and stays with his uncle Dhanunjay (Prakash Raj). He comes across Rani (Preity Zinta) and falls for her. However, he ends up teasing her and she begins to despise him. She is determined to avoid him, but he won't leave her alone. Raj Kumar saves Rani from some thugs, and she is impressed by his heroism. After spending some time together she begins to like him and eventually love him. Raja Kumarudu is a 1999 Telugu movie directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It stars Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta. In the movie Krishna made a guest appearance as the father of Mahesh Babu. Raja Kumarudu received positive reviews and was commercially successful. It was dubbed into hindi as prince no 1