Not Available

Two brothers – Michel Rajamma (Kunchacko Boban) known as Rajamma and Vishnu Yohannan (Asif Ali) known as Yahoo. They are born to the inter-caste couple Yohannan (Saiju Kurup) and Rajamma (Tessa), who fell in love during their college days. After the sudden demise of their parents, they live alone in their ancestral property, a bungalow. After leading a carefree life, the duo plans to rent out their bungalow (which they call Bhargavinilayam) to different families.