Rajapattai

'Anal' Murugan (Vikram) a gym boy who dreams of becoming a successful villain in films lives along with Thambi Ramaiah and his gym co-boys. He bumps into an old man Dakshinamoorthy (K. Vishwanath) who is under pressure from his son Chidambaram (Avinash) to sell his orphanage to a scheming lady politician Ranganayaki (Sana) who is majorly into land grabbing along with her hatchet man 'Vaappa' Abdul Kadhir (Pradeep Rawat). Murugan eventually falls in love with Dharshini (Deeksha Seth). The one-man army Murugan becomes the Dakshinamoorthy’s saviour as Ranganayaki and her men are after them. How Murugan single-handedly fights the powerful politician and brings them to light forms the rest of the story.