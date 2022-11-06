Rajathi Raja

Not Available

A rich estate owner is killed by his second wife and her brother Aadimoolam (Radharavi). The estate owner's son Raja (Rajinikanth) returns from USA and learns of this. In order to bring the culprits to book, he makes his friend Sethupati (Janakraj), a rickshaw puller, act as Raja. But soon, Aadimoolam learns of this and kills Sethu and frames Raja as the killer. Raja is sentenced to death. In the same village where Raja lives, there exists his lookalike, Chinnaraasu (Rajinikanth again), whose aim in life is to wed his sweetheart Lakshmi (Nadia). Raja escapes from jail and meets Chinnaraasu and makes Chinnaraasu take his place in jail. After many a twist and turns, Raja brings the culprits to book. At the end Raja marries Senkamalam(Radha)and Chinnarasu marries Lakshmi.