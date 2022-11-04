Not Available

Rajavin Parvaiyile starring by vijay and Ajith Kumar. Vijay is the son of a poor and his only aim in life is to study to get a good job. Meanwhile the daughter of the richest man of the village falls in love with Vijay. But he keeps shunning her and getting away from her. She decides to know the reason of his behavior.Vijay narrates a flash back story of his friend (Ajith) who fell in love with a girl and whose career and life was ruined. So he hates love. But later he falls in love with a girl, meanwhile issues of class arise in the village.And aijth died after his lover...