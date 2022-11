Not Available

A six-time Filmfare Award winner, Rajesh Khanna was the biggest actor in Bollywood during the 1970s, starring in such films as Anand and Bawarchi. Seen as a phenomenon in his home country, Khanna headlined a string of 15 consecutive hit films. Compiling songs from many of his most popular movies, this collection boasts an impressive list of unforgettable tunes, including "Duniya Mein Logon Ko" and "Yahan Wahan Sare Jahan."