Prince Bhanu Pratap returns from a decade in a foreign country, together with his friend Kapil. His father, the King (Raja)has married again after Bhanu Pratap's mother passed away, and has a son by his new wife Maharani (Queen) Kalavanti. The Queen's brother Narpat Singh has designs upon the throne and enrols his sister the Maharani in his plot, by promising to unseat Bhanu Pratap and install her son as the heir. Prince Bhanu Singh has been tipped off, so he starts to behave like a CLOWN prince, instead of acting as the CROWN prince, in an attempt to flush out the schemers. This is a complex story of Royalty in India, in the post Independence (from the British) era, before democracy took root. It is a story of love, Indian values and to some extent superstitions and the conflict between values, superstition and modern views of the world they lived in.