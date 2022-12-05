Rajlakshmi O Srikanta

Not Available

Srikanta meets Pyaribai who is his childhood love Rajlakhsmi. Adapted from a noted novel 'Srikanta' of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film focuses on social issues. Srikanta goes to his friend Mahendra Rao's celebration where he meets Piyaribai. Although he can not recognizes her but Piyari knows him well as Srikanta was her childhood love. Piyari reveals the past fact of how she becomes so from Rajlakshmi. She was forced by the wicked society, poverty and misfortune she had to take this profession