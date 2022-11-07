Rajnigandha

Not Available

Deepa Kapoor (Vidya Sinha) lives with her brother and sister-in-law (Veena Godh)in Delhi. She studies in college. One day she meets Sanjay and after a series of meetings both fall in love and decide to get married after Sanjay gets a promotion. Deepa goes to Bombay for a job interview and meets with an old boyfriend Navin (Dinesh Thakur). This meeting rekindles her love for Navin, who is the very opposite of Sanjay, being punctual and attentive, and well-settled as a commercial film producer. Deepa now has the task of chosing to live with either Sanjay or Navin.