Raju Maharaju

Chakravarthy and Kalyan are brothers. Chakravarthy is a noble and hardworking business magnate. Kalyan is an irresponsible brat who doesn’t even care if a person is killed because of him. Kalyan loves Sneha at the first sight and irritates her though she tells him that she doesn’t love him. In the process, Kalyan inadvertently kills the father of Sneha. And Sneha seeks the entire property of Chakravarthy to withdraw police complaint against kalyan. The rest of the story is about how Kalyan learns about life and responsibility from Chakravarthy and wins everybody’s heart.