The movie follows the story of cousins Anay, Shweta, Annaya and Virajas, the youngest generation of the rich and powerful Rajwade family. They each wish to follow they own dreams, but their grandfather, the head of the family, has other plans for them. Each will have to fight, argue, and question the foundations of the joint family if they want to live their dreams. Rajwade and Sons is the story of a happy joint family who want to find a way to stay together, in the ever-changing modern times.