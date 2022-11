Not Available

In "She Devil", A 28-year-old singer Harin Suthamjatas plays a naïve country guy named Woen, who has a crush on a beautiful girl in his village named Ploy, played by 21-year-old Panyanut Jirarottanakasem. When Woen and Ploy's parents arrange the couple's marriage, Woen is thrilled. However, on the night of their wedding, Ploy suddenly changes into a different and decidedly scary person. Rather than run away, Woen decides to do everything he can to bring the real Ploy back.