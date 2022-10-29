Rakastan sinua kyyneliin

Not Available

The national anthem of Russia suddenly blasts through the speakers in the sultry pine forest on the shores of Lake Seliger. Putin and Medvedev smile gently as they watch thousands of starry-eyed young people working out and attending lectures on family values and healthy ways of life. The sun is shining. Nobody is smoking or carousing. The camp attendees are young, beautiful and healthy. People are dancing and falling in love. Life is like a utopia in Putin's Patriotic Youth Camp. The only sounds of dissent are caused by rock legend Juri Sevchuk.