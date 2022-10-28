Not Available

Raketeros shares the adventures and misadventures of a group of middle-aged male friends Berto, the cable guy; Mando, the billiards player; Mulong, the driver; Julio, the all-around singer; and Andoy the ‘religious.’ The five are gathered to do a simple task of delivering an expensive gown to their rich friend’s mansion. However, a series of hilarious mishaps puts them and their task in jeopardy.