Not Available

Rama Krishna or Rakhi (Jr. NTR) aspires to become railway stationmaster like his father (Chandramohan). His love interest and close friend Tripura (Ileana D'Cruz) is a reporter in TV channel who exposes atrocities against women in society. For Rakhi, his sister Gayathri (Manjusha) is everything. She is married off to software professional (Ravi Varma) who plans to go USA. The greedy in-laws burn her alive for more dowry. Devastated by this he takes the law into his own hands and starts to kill men for harassing women. A police officer Meenakshi Iyer (Suhasini) convinces him to surrender to the law. Before surrendering, he has killed over 49 misogynists. Finally in jail, he kills his sister's friend's murderer like a tiger and in the climax, the main villain ministers . His dialogs in the court are remarkable. The court drama forms the rest of the story.