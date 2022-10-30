Rakht Charitra I

Not Available

Rakht Charitra (English: A History of Blood) is a two-part Indian biographical film based on the life of Paritala Ravindra, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film features Vivek Oberoi in the role reprising Ravindra, and Surya as Suri, whose part appears predominantly in the second part. Shatrughan Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sushant Singh, Priyamani and Radhika Apte among others play other supporting roles. The film was shot primarily in Hindi and later dubbed in Telugu and Tamil with the two parts releasing three weeks apart whilst the Tamil version will release as a single part.