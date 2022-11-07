Rakkuyilin Ragasadassil

Not Available

Mr. Vishwanathan (Mammootty) is a well known musician of the past and is planning for a comeback. He is staying with his son Chimbu who befriends a dancer called Janani(Suhasini) who is practicing for Nithyasree. Janani feels so attached to Chimbu. While Vishwanathan was in college he was in love with Janani who was his class mate. Her father, Ragan Vaidyar(Adoor Bhasi) who was also the Principal of the college objects the affair because of their caste differences. But later, they get married and a son is born. The professional jealousy and ego causes them to separate and Vishwanathan leaves with his son. Janani finds out that Chimbu is her son and Vishwanathan, to prevent her award, challenges her to dance to his voice.