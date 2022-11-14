Rak/Saam/Sao

Not Available

The story of Payu, Fah and Nam, fresh college graduates from the Interior Design faculty. After college, they are faced with important transitions of their lives, which includes career, romance etc. Fah chooses to marry her boyfriend, leaving a career future in interior design. Nam chooses to end her affection for Payu and plans to get a Master degree in England. For Payu, Nam's and Fah's closest friend, chooses to end his crush with Fah and goes back to Chiang Rai to look after the family business.