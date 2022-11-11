Raksasa Dari Jogja

Not Available

Bian (Karina Salim) has everything. Beautiful face, elite house in Jakarta and a handsome boyfriend. The reality is very different. Since childhood, Bian always live in fear. Papa (Ray Sahetapy), a respectable politician, often abuses against Mama (Unique Priscilla). Bian’s boyfriend, Pras (Kiki Farel), had an affair with Letisha (Adina Thomas), her friend since childhood. Bian decides to leave home and study in Jogja. Bian who lives in the house of Bude (Dewi Irawan) with Kevin (Ridwan Ghany), her cousin, turns into a quiet girl and always shuts down. She always refuses when Rinta (Sahila Hisyam), Kevin’s grilfriend, introduce Bian to her boy friends. Bian changes when she meets with a young giant man named Gabriel (Abrar Adrian) in a quiet corner of campus. Bian recognizes him who've helped her in Trans Jakarta bus. This meeting makes Bian ask information about Gabriel from a fellow student, Vanessa (Stella Cornelia).