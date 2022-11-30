Not Available

With India ready to enter into the Atomic Age, several international gangsters get together to steal the secret for the benefit of other nations. This results in a bomb being planted on an airliner carrying Dr. Srivastava, the Chief Scientist, and the abduction of another, Khurana. The Indian Secret Service assigns this case to Agent 116, Gopal Kishan Pandey, who is just recovering from the death of his fiancée, Asha, who was killed by gunmen hunting for him. Gopal's investigation leads him to a young cabaret dancer, Bijli, who is the main contact between the international conspirators. Through befriending her, he learns that she is not who she claims to be, but is actually the daughter of Kedar, an employee of Daulatram, who had mysteriously disappeared. As Gopal delves more and more into this mystery, the fewer become his chances at successfully apprehending an enemy that is always elusive and a step ahead of the authorities.