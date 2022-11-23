Not Available

ASP Raj Sinha is assign with the task of bringing to justice the people who are responsible for printing and circulating fake currency notes. Raj is shocked when he learn that the leader behind this crime is none other than his childhood friend, Raghavan. When Raj confronts Raghavan this angers him and along with the help of his gang he mercilessly murder Raj's mother and his wife, Suman injuring Raj in the process. When Raj recovers from this carnage he plots to destroy Raghavan.