Rakshak: The Protector

Raju lives a poor lifestyle in rural India along with his parents. He meets with a wealthy city girl, both fall in love, and get married much to the chagrin of her father who decides to separate them with much success. When she gives birth to Akila, she goes to meet with Raju, but he refuses to speak with her. Now an Engineer, she is assigned the task of building a railroad bridge that is jinxed by the frequent appearance of a ferocious and fearless lion that continually preys on laborers.