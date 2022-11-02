Not Available

Rakshasa Rajavu

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rakshasa Rajavu movie is all about Ramanathan IPS (Mammotty) who is a police officer with a difference. Murder of his wife makes him take law into his hands as he gets no support from the various people he meets in this regard. He brings to justice the wrong doer's even though he accepts bribes. He follows the policy of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' a renowned real life robber. Taking from the rich and giving it to the poor. He also Funds to run an orphanage for the mentally retarded children.

Cast

MammoottyRamanathan IPS
MeenaChief Minister's Daughter
DileepAppu
Kavya MadhavanDaisy
ManyaOrphanage in Charge
Rajan P DevMinister Avarachan

