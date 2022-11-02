Not Available

Rakshasa Rajavu movie is all about Ramanathan IPS (Mammotty) who is a police officer with a difference. Murder of his wife makes him take law into his hands as he gets no support from the various people he meets in this regard. He brings to justice the wrong doer's even though he accepts bribes. He follows the policy of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' a renowned real life robber. Taking from the rich and giving it to the poor. He also Funds to run an orphanage for the mentally retarded children.