Raktabhishekam is a 1988 Indian Telugu-language action film based on Yandamuri Veerendranath's acclaimed novel of the same title. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Parthasarathi opposite Radha who enacted the female lead, Aparna. Ilayaraja composed the film's score and soundtrack. The film directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy was released on 9 December 1988. The film was dubbed into Tamil as Rathabhishegam