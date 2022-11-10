Not Available

Rakuen Tsuihou - Expelled from Paradise

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Animation

A.D. 2400, DEVA's central council detects an incident of unauthorized access into their mainframe. Someone on Earth was trying to hack into the system. The only information DEVA was able to retrieve was that hacker referred to themselves as "Frontier Setter." To investigate the mysterious hacker's motives, the high officials of DEVA dispatch system Security Third Officer Angela Balzac to the Earth's surface. Equipped with a prosthetic "material body," Angela attempts to make contact with a local agent Dingo, but what awaited her instead was a swarm of Sandworms now infesting the Earth's surface. Angela intercepts the gruesome pests with her exoskeleton powered suit Arhan.

Cast

Shinichiro MikiZarik 'Dingo' Kajiwara (Voice)
Hiroshi KamiyaFrontier Setter (Voice)
Megumi HayashibaraChristin Gillum (voice)
Minami TakayamaVeronica Kulikova (voice)
Kotono MitsuishiHilde Thorwald (voice)
Kenta MiyakeIssac (voice)

