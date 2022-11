Not Available

Vibrantly aesthetic, anarchically choreographed, drummer-director Kasumi Hiraoka's Red-light District Graffiti is a gorgeously outlandish feast of raucous theatricality. Enfants du Paradis, the film's naively iconoclastic enclave of prostitutes, slowly turn their gleeful attentions away from their customers and towards ever greater colour, performance and obtuse poetry that would do even Terayama proud. A cathartically unconventional trip!