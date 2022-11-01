Not Available

Ralliraita

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This rollicking sports comedy from Finnish director Markku Polonen follows the exploits of Seppo 'Sladi' Pesonen, an ex-top-tiered race car driver now reduced to instructing students at a driving school. To relieve the monotony of this undesired career, Pesonen builds "Team Susan," a road rally team based at Pekkarinen's Garage in the Finnish countryside. Soon, Sladi's nephew Luumu arrives from Helsinki and learns of the team, his enthusiasm skyrockets and he hops on board with the assist of mechanic Suko. Yet the men encounter Machiavellian sabotage at the hands of the vile Torppo, the owner of the lot that contains Pekkarinen's Garage, who is determined to interfere with the plans of Team Susan.

Cast

Laura BirnAija
Peter FranzénSuko
Heikki SilvennoinenSeppo 'Sladi' Pesonen
Aake KallialaSelostaja Patu Takala
Sakari KuosmanenRaimo 'Runki' Pettersson
Satu SilvoSirkku Kyllönen

