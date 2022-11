Not Available

Voted one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2008, Ralphie May is a comedic force capable of making you laugh your balls off -- yes, even you ladies. As lovable as he is outrageous, this veteran comedy juggernaut and star of TV's "Last Comic Standing" keeps his sold-out audience at the histroric Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, in a continuous uproar with his supercharged, politically incorrect stand-up.