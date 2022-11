Not Available

Stand-up comedian Ralphie May has built up an impressive resume with showy parts in films and on television -- particularly the hit cable show "The Last Comic Standing." He's earned the respect of his peers throughout the industry, and this video (of a live show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles) follows suit. The wrinkle here is that Ralphie's live comedy is bisected with a video diary he made for the American troops in Iraq.