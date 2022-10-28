Not Available

Former cop Filip Marold doesn't want to be reminded of some things from his past. But others remind him... He works as a private detective, sleeps with his secretary and spies on people for money. All up to the moment when he meets seductive Raluca and his life turns upside down. Is it just a coincidence? Fate? Or has someone set a trap? Even in his wildest dreams he wouldn't imagine the things that were about to happen. Things that involve sex, murder, the big reveal and a harsh reminder of that damn past...