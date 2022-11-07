Not Available

Ram and Avtar are both childhood best friends. The difference between the two friends is that Ram would willingly make priceless sacrifice for his friend; the time when both are separated is when Ram goes abroad to further his studies. In the mean while Avtar takes up employment in an organization run by Sangeeta. Avtar is romantically attracted to Sangeeta but Sangeeta falls in love with Ram; when Ram gets to know that Avtar is in love with Sangeeta he decides to sacrifice his love for his friend sake by getting Avtar married to Sangeeta. But one of Sangeeta's enemies Gundappaswami is willing to expose Ram and Sangeeta's relationship to Avtar.