Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

Nasik-based Heerendra Dhaan and Raj Ranade are bodyguards of a politician, but after their employer is implicated in a scam, they end up assaulting a police officer and flee to Mumbai. Once there they meet with Rambhabhai, who in turn, gets them employed with a gangster named Shambhu. After a short while the duo are apprehended by Police Inspector Narsimha, questioned, and after they agree to cooperate to bring down Shambhu, are let go. The two do succeed in assisting the police arrest Shambhu, but they themselves are arrested, tried in Court, and sentenced to a year in jail. After their discharge they are met with Inspector Narsimha, who wants to recruit them to capture and kill dreaded bandit Babban Singh, who had slaughtered his wife, Kavita, and son, Subbu, as well as cut his arms off. Heerendra and Raj agree to carry out this task for 8 Lakh Rupees. They re-locate to Kaliganj where Heerendra falls in love with auto-rickshaw driver...