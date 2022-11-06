Ram Lakhan

Not Available

Sharda (Raakhee) vows vengeance when her husband is murdered by his two evil cousins, Bhishamber (Amrish Puri) and Bhanu (Paresh Rawal), and she and her two young sons are thrown out on the street. Those sons grow into the upstanding police officer Ram (Jackie Schroff) and the easily tempted dreamer Lakhan (Anil Kapoor). If the family is to be avenged, Ram will have to lead his brother away from the path of corruption he's strayed onto, and protect him from the influence of Bhanu and Bhishamber.